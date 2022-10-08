SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES FOR THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY

By: Lizna Odhwani

Social Security strives to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone, including people who are more comfortable reading and speaking Spanish.

Our Spanish-language website, www.segurosocial.gov, provides information about our program and services. You can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for and manage benefits, and much more. You can also learn more about why Social Security is important to the Hispanic community at www.ssa.gov/espanol/personas/hispanos. And, you can follow us on our Spanish-language Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/segurosocial and twitter.com/segurosocial. We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones on popular topics such as:

• Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits.

• Medicare.

• Supplemental Security Income.

Spanish-speaking customers who need to speak with a representative can call us at 1-800-772-1213 and press 7. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.