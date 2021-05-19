Social Security Webinars this week- May 2part series.-FREE and OPEN to the Public! via Zoom

Couple of Social Security Webinars the Newport News Public Library is hosting on upcoming Thursdays. May 20th and May 27th at 6pm. Please click on green button when clicking on the link that says “Register” on the top-right of the screen to register.

Look forward to seeing you then and answering any Social Security Questions you may have after each presentation.

Point of contact at the Newport News Public Library to help you register is:

Adrian Mohr- email: mohrat@nnva.gov

Phone number 757-591-4858 www.nnva.gov/library







Making Social Security Work for You! (Part One)– Thursday. May 20th at 6:00pm











Part One of the webinar will discuss your social security number and card, the advantages of signing up for a personal my Social Security account, social security statements, retirement benefits, and disability benefits, as well as how you can protect yourself from fraud and scams.





Registration is required. Upon registering, a link to the Zoom meeting will be included in your confirmation email.











http://calendar.nnpl.org/nnlibrary/detail/1000/1621548000000











calendar.nnpl.org













Making Social Security Work for You! (Part Two)– Thursday. May 27th at 6:00pm











Part Two of the webinar will discuss benefits for your spouse and children, survivorship, Medicare and other health insurance programs, and how to apply for your social security benefits.





http://calendar.nnpl.org/nnlibrary/detail/1001/1622152800000











calendar.nnpl.org







Due to the pandemic, Social Security offices are not open at this time for in-person service. Many transactions can be completed online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Our representatives remain available by phone. If you need to call your local office, you can find the phone number using our online office locator. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9am-4pm.

The Social Security Administration continues our outreach efforts to the community throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feel free to contact me to learn more what we can offer to your group or organization.