SOLAR-POWERED WASTE, RECYCLING BINS DEPLOYED ACROSS CAMPUS

Norfolk State University continues to work toward a smarter and greener campus. The University, via Facilities Management (Energy & Sustainability), has deployed 20 Bigbelly bins across campus, including the fully enclosed Bigbelly solar-powered smart waste compactor, battery-powered compactor and recycling bins. The bins are installed on the main lawn, common areas, student centers, stadium, tennis courts, baseball field and more.

The use of Big Bigbelly Solar, Inc.’s bins will help achieve sustainability goals by implementing uniform waste management, recycling, reducing greenhouse gas emissions through reduced collections, and preventing plastics pollution.

Bigbelly smart bins use a software platform to provide real-time information on the status of the bins, reporting overflow or other issues. An automated collection report lists bins that need to be emptied before they reach capacity. The solution will aid in making smarter decisions about collection to prevent overflow and litter for a cleaner campus environment.

Using the Bins

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to play an active role in our sustainability efforts by placing recycling and waste items in the appropriate Bigbelly container for proper disposal. As a reminder, items that may be recycled include cardboard, newspapers, magazines, office paper, junk mail, file folders, water bottles, steel cans, tin cans, aluminum, milk/juice cartons and soup containers.

Do not recycle: Food waste, restroom waste, medical waste, electronics, batteries, light bulbs, ceramics, heat-resistant glass, Styrofoam and household waste.