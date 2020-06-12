Sonny Merryman named Thomas Dealer of the Year

Photo: Pictured: Floyd Merryman, President & CEO of Sonny Merryman (Left) and Caley Edgerly, President & CEO of Thomas Built Buses (Right)

Congratulations!﻿

May 8, 2020: While maintaining social distancing standards, Sonny Merryman team members came outside to watch as President & CEO, Floyd Merryman, accepted the Dealer of the Year award from Edgerly of Thomas Built Buses. This was the first time in Thomas history nearly the entire team of the Dealer of the Year was able to watch live and participate in the awards presentation.

“This is a special time right now and to be able to do this – it’s a special way. I was happy to drive up here today to hand you guys – not just Floyd – but hand you guys, Sonny Merryman, this award. You all have done great things and you are our 2019 Dealer of the Year.”

