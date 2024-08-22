Remembering Sonya Massey

On July 8, 2024, an autopsy was conducted for the investigation of the death of Sonya Massey. On July 6, 2024, Sonya Massey was fatally shot by a deputy officer after a 9-11 response to her home in Springfield, Illinois. The deputy officer, Sean Grayson, has been arrested and indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and a count each of aggravated battery and official misconduct. The autopsy revealed Massey passed away from a gunshot wound to the head.

