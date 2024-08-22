Featured National 

Remembering Sonya Massey

HRMessenger Staff

On July 8, 2024, an autopsy was conducted for the investigation of the death of Sonya Massey. On July 6, 2024, Sonya Massey was fatally shot by a deputy officer after a 9-11 response to her home in Springfield, Illinois. The deputy officer, Sean Grayson, has been arrested and indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and a count each of aggravated battery and official misconduct. The autopsy revealed Massey passed away from a gunshot wound to the head.

The official autopsy report can be seen here.