Soul Finger Project exhibition

By: Portsmouth

The Soul Finger Project exhibit is currently on view through June 12, 2022,

at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center located at 400 High Street in

Portsmouth. This four-person exhibition presents paintings, and drawings

influenced by contemporary Black culture tracing its roots to Northern Africa,

the Caribbean Islands, and beyond. Each artist brings his own unique style

or “fingerprint” that differs, yet compliments, the work of the other artists

in a celebration of their multi-cultural roots. Artists are Anthony Burks, Sr.,

from Florida, an accomplished draftsman and painter; Portsmouth native,

now Florida resident, Ramel Jasir, whose idea initiated the exhibition to

showcase fellow artists with shared ideas and influences; paintings by

Arthur Rogers, Jr. from North Carolina, brings the joy of music from the

Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago); and Clayton Singleton, a resident of

Norfolk, Virginia whose realistic and expressive paintings often include

Adinkra symbols focusing on the love of family and culture.