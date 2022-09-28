Soundscapes Gala to Support Student Musicians Features International Musical Group

By: City of Newport News

Award-winning musical group Ensamble 7/4 will bring its unique blend of Venezuelan folk music, Latin American music, and jazz to Newport News on Oct. 1 during the Soundscapes Gala. The event, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, raises funds in support of the student musicians of Soundscapes.

Ensamble 7/4 was born out of the friendship of seven young members of El Sistema, the National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras of Venezuela, their native country. They have toured both in Venezuela and internationally in countries such as Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Their third album, “Welcome to America,” earned the group a silver medal for “best band” at the 2018 Global Music Awards.

Leading up to the event, the group will spend a week-long residency at Soundscapes, working with the students and preparing to perform with them as part of the concert. In addition to this unique performance, the event includes silent and live auctions along with a paddle raise to support student musicians, cocktail hour, dinner, and more. For complete event information or to purchase tickets, visit the Gala webpage.

Soundscapes is a nonprofit youth development program that uses music instruction and performance to foster life skills in students from early childhood to early adulthood. The organization provides daily after-school music programs, a regional youth orchestra, and several week-long summer camps. The young musicians in Soundscapes become today’s successful students and tomorrow’s engaged citizen artists. Learn more at www.soundscapes.org.