Soundscapes Launches New Peninsula Youth Jazz Band

Soundscapes, the award-winning music education nonprofit, is launching a Peninsula Youth Jazz Band. This dynamic new program is designed to introduce young musicians to the vibrant world of jazz performance and improvisation.

The Peninsula Youth Jazz Band is open to students through ninth grade with prior experience in wind, brass, or rhythm section instruments. Students will work on improvisation, jazz theory, and ensemble performance, culminating in public concerts to showcase their progress and talents. Auditions for this new ensemble will be held on Jan. 8, 15, and 22, with rehearsals beginning Jan. 29.

Soundscapes is committed to making the benefits of music accessible to students regardless of their economic circumstances. To make this possible, tuition for the Peninsula Youth Jazz Band will be offered on a sliding scale based on each family’s income and need. The Peninsula Youth Jazz Band will build on Soundscapes’ 15-year legacy of providing high-quality music education programs to students in the region from all backgrounds. By expanding its offerings to include jazz, Soundscapes opens new doors for creative exploration and learning.

For more information about the Peninsula Youth Jazz Band, including how to audition, location, or support the program, please visit soundscapes.org or contact Ron Boucher at rboucher@soundscapeshr.org or 757-273-6178.