The Southeast Community of Newport News is home to a new pharmacy after being without one for several years. James Mitchell, who grew up on the peninsula, came out of retirement and recently opened the Southeast Community Pharmacy, an apothecary-type pharmacy that focuses only on medicine and medical-related products. Last week, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate its opening. Located at 2315 Jefferson Avenue, the Southeast Community Pharmacy’s mission is to “serve our patient’s needs firstly through prevention and secondly by treating acute and chronic illnesses.” The pharmacy staff takes pride in providing individualized customer service and offers all prescription services that major retailers provide, including prescription refills and transferring prescriptions from other pharmacies. In addition to prescription services, they can assist with medical-related equipment needs such as canes, walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, and many other items. Blood pressure checks are available at no charge, and they have the ability to perform certain lab tests such as rapid COVID, cholesterol, glucose, and Influenza A/B. While growing up, Mitchell would spend summers with his aunt and uncle in Georgia, where he became intrigued by his uncle’s profession as a pharmacist. He graduated from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy and worked for several local hospital pharmacies before transitioning to entrepreneurship and opening a franchise modeled pharmacy called the Medicine Shoppe, which eventually became the Glendale Pharmacy in the Glendale Shopping Center. After 27 years of running his own pharmacy, Mitchell retired. He didn’t stay retired for long, though. He did some work for another pharmacy and then last year he made the decision to open up the Southeast Community Pharmacy. To learn more about Southeast Community Pharmacy, visit southeastcommunitypharmacy.com.