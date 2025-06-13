Spanberger Addresses FBI Academy Relocation Reports

Spanberger: “This Idea Is Wrong for Our Country, Wrong for Our Commonwealth — and Most Importantly, Wrong for the Men and Women Who Risk Their Lives Every Day to Protect Our Safety”

RICHMOND, Va — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement following new reporting that the Trump Administration is looking to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy away from Quantico, Virginia.

“This idea is wrong for our country, wrong for our Commonwealth — and most importantly, wrong for the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect our safety.

“For decades, the FBI National Academy at Quantico has provided law enforcement officers with comprehensive training to help them serve their communities, including firearm training, defense tactics, and hostage rescue scenarios. And for decades, we could trust that America’s safety was guaranteed through the service, sacrifice, and unwavering courage of the heroes who trained at Quantico.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer, I worked alongside FBI agents to keep our country safe. I know the pride they take in serving their country and training America’s law enforcement officers. And as a former Member of Congress who represented Quantico, I know the impact this will have on the community.

“For me, this isn’t about politics. It’s about keeping our country safe and standing up for what’s best for Virginians, regardless of political party. All Virginia leaders should stand united against this proposal.”

