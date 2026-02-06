Spanberger Announces Additional Staff Appointments

Governor Spanberger: “These Exceptional Professionals Will Help Deliver the Commonsense Leadership That Virginians Deserve”

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced additional appointments in the Office of the Governor, state agency leadership, and secretariat staff.

“Our administration has hit the ground running to deliver on the priorities Virginians voted for this past November: lowering costs for families, growing Virginia’s economy, and building a stronger, safer, and more affordable Commonwealth for all,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I know these exceptional professionals will help deliver the commonsense leadership that Virginians deserve. I trust them to serve the people of our Commonwealth with integrity, dedication, and a tireless commitment to improving the lives of their fellow citizens.”

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Grant Neely, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Communications

Beau Cribbs, Chief Speechwriter and Deputy Communications Director

ADMINISTRATION

Janet Lawson, Director, Department of Human Resource Management

COMMERCE & TRADE

Kristen Dahlman, Deputy Secretary

EDUCATION

Anne Hyslop, Deputy Secretary

Holly Coy, Chief of Staff, Department of Education

HEALTH & HUMAN RESOURCES

David Brown, Director, Department of Health Professions

Steve Ford, Director, Department of Medical Assistance Services

Nedra Moncrief-Craig, Commissioner, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

LABOR

Asif Bhavnagri, Assistant Secretary

Melissa Smith, Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission

Joanna Darcus, Deputy Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission

Nicholas Toth, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement

NATURAL & HISTORIC RESOURCES

Roger Kirchen, Director, Department of Historic Resources

Elizabeth Tune, Deputy Director, Department of Historic Resources

Jonathan Rak, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Quality

PUBLIC SAFETY & HOMELAND SECURITY

Harvey Powers, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Criminal Justice Services

Jermiah Fitz, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Corrections

VETERANS & DEFENSE AFFAIRS