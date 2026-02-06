Spanberger Announces Additional Staff Appointments
Governor Spanberger: “These Exceptional Professionals Will Help Deliver the Commonsense Leadership That Virginians Deserve”
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced additional appointments in the Office of the Governor, state agency leadership, and secretariat staff.
“Our administration has hit the ground running to deliver on the priorities Virginians voted for this past November: lowering costs for families, growing Virginia’s economy, and building a stronger, safer, and more affordable Commonwealth for all,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I know these exceptional professionals will help deliver the commonsense leadership that Virginians deserve. I trust them to serve the people of our Commonwealth with integrity, dedication, and a tireless commitment to improving the lives of their fellow citizens.”
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Grant Neely, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Communications
- Beau Cribbs, Chief Speechwriter and Deputy Communications Director
ADMINISTRATION
- Janet Lawson, Director, Department of Human Resource Management
COMMERCE & TRADE
- Kristen Dahlman, Deputy Secretary
EDUCATION
- Anne Hyslop, Deputy Secretary
- Holly Coy, Chief of Staff, Department of Education
HEALTH & HUMAN RESOURCES
- David Brown, Director, Department of Health Professions
- Steve Ford, Director, Department of Medical Assistance Services
- Nedra Moncrief-Craig, Commissioner, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
LABOR
- Asif Bhavnagri, Assistant Secretary
- Melissa Smith, Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission
- Joanna Darcus, Deputy Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission
- Nicholas Toth, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
NATURAL & HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Roger Kirchen, Director, Department of Historic Resources
- Elizabeth Tune, Deputy Director, Department of Historic Resources
- Jonathan Rak, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Quality
PUBLIC SAFETY & HOMELAND SECURITY
- Harvey Powers, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Criminal Justice Services
- Jermiah Fitz, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Corrections
VETERANS & DEFENSE AFFAIRS
- Sloane Rose, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Veterans Services