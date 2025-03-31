Spanberger Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order

Spanberger: “I Believe that Our Leaders Should be Focused on Making the Commonwealth Safer and More Affordable — Not Undermining Virginians’ Rights”

RICHMOND, Va. — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s executive order ending collective bargaining rights for more than one million federal workers — including thousands of Virginians.

“Virginia is home to thousands of dedicated federal employees who work tirelessly every day to strengthen our communities, care for our Veterans, and keep our communities safe. These nonpartisan professionals devote their careers to serving our nation, and they deserve a workplace safe from political interference or retaliation.

“Ending these protections threatens the livelihoods of families in communities across the Commonwealth, risks politicizing some of our country’s most consequential roles, and does nothing to make our government more efficient. Our leaders should be focused on making the Commonwealth safer and more affordable — not undermining Virginians’ rights.”



