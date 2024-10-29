Spartans Named HBCU+ FCS National Team of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State football has been named the HBCU+ FCS National Team of the Week by Stats Perform, the organization announced on Monday.



The Spartans got back in the win column in emphatic fashion on Saturday, taking down defending MEAC Champion Howard 21-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at William “Dick” Price Stadium.



After trailing by as much as 10 in the first half, Norfolk State rallied from behind to pull out the Homecoming victory. Kevon King scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, before the NSU defense closed things out from there.



Redshirt junior Jaylen White, who on Saturday became the first Norfolk State player since Marcus Taylor in 2017 to return a kickoff for a touchdown, also received an honorable mention nod in the Special Teams Player of the Week category.



Norfolk State (3-6, 1-1 MEAC) returns to the field on Saturday at 1 p.m., traveling to Baltimore to face Morgan State at Hughes Stadium.



For complete coverage of Norfolk State Athletics, please follow the Spartans on social media at @nsuspartans (X/Twitter), /NorfolkStateAthletics (Facebook), @NSUAthletics (Instagram), @nsuathletics (YouTube) or visit the official home of Norfolk State Athletics at nsuspartans.com.



