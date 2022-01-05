Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn Releases Statement on the Naming of Andrew Wheeler as Virginia Secretary of Natural & Historic Resources

Richmond, VA – Today, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement:

“Protecting our environment affects the quality of life of all Virginians, from ensuring clean drinking water and air, to combating climate change and the devastating weather events that it causes. Retreating in our efforts to preserve our natural resources and make our Commonwealth more sustainable is a disservice to all of us and ultimately to the future of our children,” said Speaker Filler-Corn. “With the naming today of Donald Trump’s former EPA Administrator to steward Virginia’s environment, Glenn Youngkin has made clear he does not share the priorities and concerns of a majority of Virginians on these issues.”