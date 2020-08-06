Speaker Filler-Corn Announces House of Delegates August 18th Special Session Location

RICHMOND— Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced today that the House of Delegates will convene on August 18th for the Special Session called by Governor Northam at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Speaker’s choice of the Siegel Center was made after the Speaker and House Clerk Suzette Denslow consulted closely with the Virginia Department of Health about how to most safely convene Delegates, support staff and members of the press.

Precautions are being taken to ensure that the Siegel Center is set up for House business in a manner that follows all requisite social distancing and safety guidelines. The Siegel Center will not be open to the public. Space will be allotted for press and the entire Special Session will be live-streamed.

“As Delegates convene to do the work of the Special Session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in every corner of the Commonwealth. Working with the Virginia Department of Health, the Siegel Center was chosen as it will allow for proper social distancing and the necessary safety precautions needed during this unprecedented time in our Commonwealth’s history,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “We have important work ahead of us this Special Session to address our biennial budget, support the Commonwealth’s recovery from COVID-19 and take long overdue action to reform our police and criminal justice systems. We will govern responsibly, safely and, as always, in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”