Speaker Filler-Corn Statement upon Adjournment of the House of Delegates Reconvened Session

Richmond, VA– Eileen Filler-Corn, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, released the following statement upon the adjournment of the House of Delegates’ Reconvened Session. “Our actions on the Governor’s recommendations today continue the historic progress of the 2020 regular General Assembly session.

The laws passed this year by the General Assembly will protect Virginians from gun violence, make Virginia fairer and more equal, combat the climate change crisis, bolster our democracy, transform our transportation system, increase access to affordable health care and so much more. Last fall we promised voters progress and we have delivered on that promise.

As the Commonwealth confronts COVID-19, there will be a number of important measures that will be needed in the coming months. The House is committed to working with the Governor and his team, along with the State Senate, to lift up Virginians, keep them safe in this time of crisis and deal with the economic consequences of this pandemic.

I want to thank all the members of the House of Delegates for their commitment to their constituents during this time of crisis, as well as Governor Northam for his cooperation in maintaining our dynamic biennial budget while we assess the full economic consequences of COVID-19.

Thank you as well to Clerk Suzette Denslow and her team for their meticulous planning for our session today, including their exceptional work preparing the House to be capable to vote remotely. And thank you to Colonel Pike and all law enforcement and staff who made today’s reconvening as safe as possible for members, staff, their families and the public at-large.”