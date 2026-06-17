Speaker Scott, Chairman Torian Introduce Budget Compromise Proposal

RICHMOND, VA – Today, House Speaker Don Scott and Appropriations Chair Luke Torian introduced the House’s compromise budget proposal. With a focus on lowering costs for working families and closing funding gaps left open by federal funding cuts – this is a fiscally responsible, structurally balanced and bipartisan budget.

“Virginia’s families cannot wait – and we will not make them wait,” said Speaker Scott. “This budget is our promise kept. To the teacher. The trooper. The firefighter. The parent, just trying to make ends meet. With this budget, we are building the place we all know Virginia can be – and has always been destined to be. The best place to live, to work, to play, and to raise a family.”

“This budget comes through for Virginians in a real and meaningful way without introducing a single new tax,” said Chairman Torian. “It anticipates future federal funding cuts by establishing a reserve – so when Washington turns its back again on Virginians we are prepared to step in.”

The full press conference can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dekJI2MrHIs.