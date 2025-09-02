SpeakUp VB: Survey Requests Resident Input on City Priorities

Feedback will help shape City Council’s focus for FY 26-27.

What should be the City’s focus for the next two years? Virginia Beach City council members identified their priorities last week, and now it’s the residents’ turn.

During the City Council retreat Aug. 26-27, council members were invited to identify and share up to five priorities, which were then consolidated into themes. The retreat was livestreamed on the City’s Facebook and website, and the recording is available for Day 1 and Day 2.

The identified themes and priorities will shape the Focused Action Plan for FY 26-27, which will outline where the city manager and staff will focus their efforts. As the plan is being developed, the City Council has requested resident input.

Provide Your Input

Residents are encouraged to share their input on how much focus each theme should receive by completing a brief survey online at SpeakUpVB.com, now through Sept. 15. In addition, residents can share what success looks like for the areas they marked as a high priority.

The resident rankings and comments gathered through the survey will be provided to the City Council prior to finalizing the plan.

For those who would prefer to complete a survey on paper rather than online, printed surveys are available in Virginia Beach Public Library branches. They may be completed on site and returned or mailed to the address listed on the survey.



