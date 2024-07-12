Special Guest Michael Vick highlights MEAC 2nd Annual Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced today the second annual MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football clinic – set to be held on Sunday, July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. In a partnership with the Norfolk State University Athletic Department, the clinic will be held at Dick Price Stadium on the University’s campus. The clinic is a collaboration between the NFL and the MEAC and kicks off the MEAC Football Media Day schedule of events.



The MEAC Girls on the Gridiron clinic will be highlighted by a guest appearance from former NFL Quarterback and four-time NFL Pro Bowl participant, Michael Vick. Vick played in the NFL for 13 seasons appearing on rosters for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers, where he transformed what it means to be a dynamic and successful NFL quarterback.



“With the growth of women’s flag football nationally, the MEAC is proud to champion the sport and its upwards trajectory,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Flag Football has gained recognition from the most elite bodies in sport, and it will be introduced on the Olympic stage in 2028. As such, it is important for the MEAC to drive diversity and gender equity efforts forward to include all of our fans from each of our Elite Eight member institutions. This clinic allows us to bridge DE&I initiatives while also engaging in activities within the community.”



Last year’s Girls on the Gridiron clinic welcomed over 50 participants who engaged in drills coordinated and run by select offensive and defensive student-athletes from each of the MEAC’s football-playing institutions. At the conclusion of the event an MVP was recognized by the participants and players.



“The MEAC Girls on the Gridiron flag football clinic underscores the promise of opening the sport of football to girls and women who want to learn and benefit from the values of football,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “This is an opportunity for women of all ages to develop their skills as Flag athletes.”



“This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of football to include the MEAC’s female fans while introducing flag football to a new demographic,” said NFL Legend Michael Vick. “With the rapid growth of the sport and its rise at the college level, who knows what opportunities this clinic might open for participants. This is especially special for me because I am a girl dad that has seen how Flag Football has impacted my daughter’s life as she received a college scholarship to play. This is great for the MEAC and I am excited to be a part of this year’s event.”



This year’s clinic, open to females ages 12 and older, will include drills with instruction from MEAC student-athletes and coaches from each football-playing institution. It is recommended that participants wear athletic gear and sneakers (bringing cleats if possible) and to bring a water bottle. Those in attendance will be provided with a free camp uniform kit of shirt and shorts. Check-in for the clinic will begin at 5:00 p.m.