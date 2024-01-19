Spelman College Receives Historic $100 Million Donation

Spelman College recently announced a $100 million historic gift – the largest single donation ever to an HBCU. The $100 million comes as Spelman College marks 100 years since its official naming in 1924.

The donation is from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, Chairman of Greenleaf Trust.



Stryker has been a Spelman College Trustee since 1997. Ronda Stryker is a member of the Harvard Medical School Board of Fellows and serves on the Board of Directors of Stryker Corporation. She has worked for decades to empower women through higher education and advance opportunities for additional marginalized groups.



“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”



$75 million of the $100 million will go to endowed scholarships for future students, helping Spelman College continue to attract the best and brightest students while working to remove any financial barriers that prevent qualified students from enrolling at Spelman.



The remaining $25 million will be used to develop an academic focus on public policy and democracy, improve student housing, and provide flexible funding to meet critical strategic needs.



Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in educating women of African descent.