Spend the Summer with Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism!

Department to hold hiring event on Tuesday, May 25

Get paid to play this summer! The City of Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is hosting a virtual job fair to fill a variety of positions quickly. The fair takes place on Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Log on anytime during the fair hours to talk to recruiters and be interviewed on the spot. Jobs are available with pools, parks, day camps, animals and more! Fast turn arounds can have you working in as little as two weeks.

﻿Register for the virtual event online or review and apply for available positions at nnva.gov/jobs.