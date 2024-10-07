Spooktacular Fun: Five Events to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

From paranormal tours to a night of “Fins and Frights,” celebrate the spooky season in Virginia Beach.

Pictured: VBPD Mounted Patrol Annual Trunk or Treat

Ghouls and ghosts. Tricks and treats. Fun and frights. Oh my! Enjoy several events full of spooktacular fun, including programs from Virginia Beach Public Library, Agriculture, Cultural Affairs, Parks & Recreation, the Virginia Aquarium and Mounted Patrol.

Spooky Saturday Family Movie Night

Saturdays in October, 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Farmers Market, 3640 Dam Neck Road

Free

Looking for a fun way to enjoy your Saturday evenings this fall? Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and join Virginia Beach Farmers Market every Saturday night in October for a spooky family movie night. Get there early to grab a spot and some food. Movies will start at dusk (around 6:30 p.m.) in the center circle.

Oct. 5 – “Halloweentown”

Oct. 12 – “Hocus Pocus”

Oct. 19 – “The Addams Family”

Oct. 26 – “Goosebumps”

Fins & Frights

Oct. 18 & 19, 6-9 p.m., Virginia Aquarium, 717 General Booth Blvd.

Price: $32.95/adults, $27.95/children 5-11 | Members: 50% off

Get in the Halloween spirit with a howling fun, family-friendly Halloween event at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center! Fins & Frights will take place on October 18 and 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. with tricks and treats for all. Guests can explore a spooky night at the Aquarium with candy stations, on-theme activities and games, a haunted nature trail, and a costume contest. Guests are encouraged to dress up in a costume and enjoy a spook-tacular journey through the Aquarium, hauntingly decked for the occasion.

Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past

Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26, 6-10 p.m., and Oct. 20 & 27, 6-9 p.m., Adam Thoroughgood House, 1636 Parish Road

Price: $15/adults & children 11+, $7/children 3-10, Free/children 2 and under

Spooky season is almost here, so join the Virginia Beach History Museums for the return of a seasonal favorite, “Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past,” and take a paranormal tour of the historic Thoroughgood House by candlelight this October. Keep an eye out for ghostly happenings in the gardens and house as costumed professional storytellers guide you through the night. Campfires and cider will also be available at the Thoroughgood House to warm your spirits during these hauntingly fun fall nights! Tours are appropriate for all ages.

Ghoula Palooza

Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

FREE and open to the public with advance registration

Come out and play at Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s annual event! Enjoy trick-or-treating, bounce houses, games & activities, DJ music and dancing, petting zoo, vendors and much more! No membership required to attend.

VBPD Mounted Patrol Annual Trunk or Treat

Oct. 26, 4-8 p.m., VBPD Mounted Patrol Facility, 2089 Indian River Road

FREE and open to the public

Bring the whole family for a night of spooky fun with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit. Come see the horses and the barn all transformed for Halloween. Collect all the candy you can carry and show off your Halloween costume!

A sensory friendly hour is offered from 3-4 p.m. for anyone who wants to experience Trunk or Treat without the smoke and flashing lights.

The Virginia Beach Public Library has several frighteningly fun activities for all ages at various library branches. From a “Creepy Crafts” to a “Halloween Paint Night,” there’s plenty of Halloween fun to be had with VBPL. See the complete list of events, schedule and more at vbpl.librarymarket.com.