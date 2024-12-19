Spreading Holiday Cheer: Wreaths at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Parks & Recreation displays 46 wreaths created by volunteers on City buildings.

As the smell of pine and evergreen filled the air, volunteers joined in a timeless holiday tradition with the Council of Garden Clubs at the Great Neck Pavilion. In early December, 54 talented volunteers created 46 unique wreaths now displayed on City buildings at the Municipal Center.

The wreaths were created with more than 13 types of plant materials gathered by the Parks and Landscape team after trimming trees and plants across Virginia Beach.

Each wreath tells a story of the volunteer who created its unique beauty from a variety of materials, such as classic holly, evergreen branches and pinecones to juniper, nandina and beautyberry. Magnolia leaves stood out as the group’s favorite, because they are long-lasting and offer two sides: one brown and the other a rich green.

Ellie Kreassig and Phyllis Elms, co-chairs of the Council of Garden Clubs of Virginia Beach Wreath Making Committee, hold the record as the longest-running volunteers at this wreath-making event. They first started to volunteer in the 1980s. Their hope is that the wreaths bring joy to others and are enjoyed by many.

Parks & Recreation is grateful to the local garden club members who volunteer their time to create these beautiful wreaths and spread holiday cheer. Volunteers come from the garden clubs of West Neck, Thalia, Charlestowne, Little Neck, Thoroughgood, Broad Bay Point Greens, Lynnhaven Heritage, May Farm, Fairfield, Larkspur, Stratford Chase and Lake Smith Terrace.

This holiday season, be sure to walk through the Municipal Center and look for all the wreaths, which will be on display through the beginning of the new year.



