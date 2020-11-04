Spring 2021 Internship Program here at SiriusXM + Pandora

Spring internship opportunities are now posted on our website.

For the upcoming session, we’ll be offering internships in the following areas:

Radio Programming (Sports, Talk and Music)

Public Relations

Video Production

Ad Sales/Marketing

Content Marketing

Internships will be remote and all opportunities are paid. Additionally, students may receive academic credit if they wish to do so. All interns are required to work between 16 and 20 hours per week. The fall session will be February 1st – April 23rd, 2021.