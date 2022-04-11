Spring Cleaning Safety Tips from askHRgreen.org!

You’re spring cleaning and ready to toss out the half-filled paint cans, old florescent bulbs and used motor oil, but do you know how to properly dispose of these and other leftover household hazardous waste (HHW) products? askHRgreen.org is here to help! The Environmental Protection Agency defines HHW as leftover household chemicals that can catch fire, react and explode, or that are corrosive or toxic. Common HHW includes products used for house cleaning, pest removal, automotive care, lawn and garden upkeep, home projects, along with lithium batteries, flammable liquids and products containing mercury such as thermometers, thermostats and light bulbs. In addition to knowing how to safely dispose of such toxic products, it’s important to be a smart consumer and to know how and where to store these items. Follow these askHRgreen tips to help keep our community safe!

When buying products, read the labels and select non-hazardous or less-hazardous components that do the same job.Buy and use only the amount needed for your project. Leftovers can be shared or donated.Keep all products in their original containers, labeled and sealed.Store products in a weather safe and secured, preferably locked, area.Residents can also be on the lookout for HHW collection events in the city. For more information on HHW safety, check out the video below or visit askHRgreen.org.