Spring Into Newport News

As winter slowly fades from memory, one of our favorite seasons in Newport News arrives – spring! Warmer weather beckons us to get outside and put a little “spring” in our step.

From outdoor adventures to a variety of events, there’s always something different to experience in Newport News. Below is a list of ideas:

Explore one of the city’s 36 parks. Go for a walk or hike, bird watching, cycling or mountain biking, boating/paddleboating, disc golfing, or fishing. Those with a passion for learning can head to Newport News Park to enjoy regular programs on animals in the park, including possums, bats, birds, snakes, beavers, and bugs. Visit Parks and Recreation’s Programs page and search Newport News Park for all the FREE sessions.

Wander among the beauty of the Rose Garden at Huntington Park, which features more than 74 rose varieties in its 1,000-bush garden. Hybrid tea, grandiflora, floribunda, climber, shrub, and miniature roses are all represented. Complete with trellises, brick borders, and a gazebo, the rose garden bursts into a carnival of color by early May and remains in bloom until late October or November. And speaking of roses, did you know that Newport News was named an American Rose City by the American Rose Society? We were the first city in Virginia to earn that distinction! For information about tours and educational programs or if you’d like an individual consultation with a garden rosarian, call 757-591-4844.

Shop from farm to table while enjoying the beauty of Historic Hilton Village. Local farmers, anglers, bakers, and artisans sell their goods nearly every Saturday year-round on Main Street. For details, visit the Hilton Village Main Street website.

Stock your garden with an incredible array of unusual native plants during the Virginia Living Museum's (VLM) Spring Native Plant Sale April 22 and 23 and April 29 and 30. Native plants are good choices for area gardeners because such plants tolerate the area's weather and serve as food and shelter for area wildlife, while also providing a good show in the garden (many attract butterflies and birds!). Check out the VLM website for details.

Enjoy the city’s Outdoor Enthusiast Event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Newport News Park. This popular event features a rock-climbing wall, a live alligator show, axe throwing, boating activities, horseshoes, hiking, disc golf, camping exhibits, a ninja warrior course, and a traveling lumberjack show. Meet best-selling author and internationally recognized survivalist professional, Cody Lundin, who will provide insight into wilderness survival skills and primitive living. Spartan Racing and Tough Mudder will also hold competitions so guests can earn free race entries. Admission to the event is free with a $5 parking fee. For details, visit the event webpage.

No need to train for the second longest marathon in Newport News, the 23rd Street Marathon! The Saturday, May 20, race from bourbon to beer clocks in at a whopping .081 miles, making it the biggest little race you’ll ever run. Enjoy special releases with Coastal Fermentory and Ironclad Distillery, along with awesome local talent and delicious pizza! The fun begins at noon and the race starts at 3 p.m. Follow Coastal’s Facebook page for regular updates.

The Tourism Division posted a blog with many other spring excursion ideas in the city. Visit the Tourism website for all the details.