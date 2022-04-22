Spring Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, April 23rd

By: Dana Woodson

On Saturday, April 23rd, Portsmouth Pubic Schools will hold its 2022 Spring Teacher Job Fair at Manor High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives from all of the division’s schools and centers will be on hand to talk to prospective teachers. To start an application or learn more information, job-seekers can visit ppsk12.us/jobs.

Churchland High School to Host Spring Plant Sale



The Churchland High School Horticulture Department will be holding its Spring Plant Sale from April 25-May 8 (excluding May 6). Sales will take place in the greenhouse behind Churchland High School, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Horticulture students have been growing all of the plants in the greenhouse since the beginning of the semester and have worked hard to prepare for the Spring Sale. Sales are cash only. Contact Bailey Carrington with any questions at bailey.carrington@portsk12.com.

