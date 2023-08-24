Track and Field Clinic hosted by:

Three time-Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, Lashawn Merritt

For Youth Only! (Ages 8-17 years old)

Join us for an exciting day of speed and athleticism at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, VA, USA. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned runner, this Sprint to Success: Track and Field Clinic.

Learn from experienced coaches and fellow athletes as they share their tips and tricks for success on the track. Don’t miss out on this incredible event that will help you sprint towards your goals!