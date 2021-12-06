SSA Monthly Information

HOW TO GET YOUR NEW BABY’S SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER

By Lizna Odhwani Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Virginia

Welcoming a baby to your family is an exciting time. Doing paperwork, even for something as important as a Social Security number for your newborn, is probably one of the last things you want to do. We’ve made it easy. If your child is born in a hospital, the most convenient way to apply for a Social Security number is at that hospital before you leave. When you give information for your child’s birth certificate at the hospital, you’ll be asked whether you want to apply for a Social Security number for your child. If you answer “yes,” you will be asked to provide both parents’ Social Security numbers. Even if you don’t know both parents’ Social Security numbers, you can still apply for a number for your child. There are many reasons why your child should have a Social Security number. You need a Social Security number to claim your child as a dependent on your income tax return. You may also need a number for your child if you plan to do the following for your child: • Open a bank account. • Buy savings bonds. • Get medical coverage. • Apply for government services. You can find more information by reading Social Security Numbers for Children at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf. Please share this information with people who are having a baby. Applying for a Social Security number at the hospital will save them time and let them focus on their new bundle of joy.

REPRESENTATIVE PAYEES HELP YOU MANAGE YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY

Some people who receive monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments may need help managing their money. When we receive information that shows you need help, we’ll work with you to find the most suitable representative payee to manage your benefits. A representative payee receives your monthly benefit payment on your behalf and must use the money to pay for your current needs, including: • Housing and utilities. • Food. • Medical and dental expenses. • Personal care items. • Clothing. • Rehabilitation expenses (if you have a disability). If you need help managing your benefits, tell a Social Security representative that there is someone you want to be your representative payee. Your representative payee should be someone you trust and see often, and who clearly understands your needs. Social service agencies, nursing homes, or other organizations are also qualified to be a representative payee. Ask them to contact us. You can write to us within 60 days of being assigned a representative payee if you don’t agree that you need one or if you want a different representative payee. We also offer an option, called, Advance Designation, which allows you to designate now someone to be your representative payee in the future. In the event you can no longer make your own financial decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing that someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits for you. You can submit your advance designation request when you apply for benefits or after you are already receiving benefits. You may do so through your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount or by calling and speaking to a Social Security representative. You can find more information at www.ssa.gov/payee

NOT READY TO RETIRE? YOU CAN STILL APPLY FOR MEDICARE ONLINE

Did you know that you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to retire? And it takes less than 10 minutes! There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information. To apply for Medicare and find other important information, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare. If you want to start receiving Medicare at age 65, you must apply for Medicare no earlier than three months before your 65th birthday and no later than three months after that birthday. We refer to this six-month window of opportunity to apply for Medicare as your initial enrollment period. Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help to pay for the monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and co-payments related to the Medicare Prescription Drug program. You must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia to qualify for the Extra Help. For more information on Extra Help, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp. You may also want to read these publications: • Apply Online for Medicare — Even if You Are Not Ready to Retire at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10530.pdf. • When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf. Help a friend or family member by sharing this information. Our programs are here for those who need them.

GET YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFIT STATEMENT (SSA-1099 / SSA-1042S)

We’ve made getting your annual Benefit Statement even easier. The Benefit Statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year. You can use this information when you file your tax return, as it shows how much Social Security income to report to the Internal Revenue Service. If you live in the United States and you need a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, go online to get your instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Look for your replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for the previous tax year in your personal account after February 1. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.

And that’s not all you can do with a personal account. If you receive benefits or have Medicare, your personal my Social Security account is also the best way to: • Request a replacement Social Security number card (in most states and the District of Columbia). • Get your benefit verification letter. • Check your benefit and payment information. • Change your address and phone number. • Change your direct deposit information. • Request a replacement Medicare card. • Report your wages if you work and receive Social Security disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits. If you’re a non-citizen who lives outside of the United States and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will send you form SSA-1042S in the mail. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits. If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you can create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

TAKE CONTROL WITH SOCIAL SECURITY ONLINE

We continue to add more services you can access through your secure my Social Security account. Use your personal my Social Security account to check your Social Security record and complete your business conveniently and securely from home or on the go. If you do not currently receive benefits, you can: • Request a replacement Social Security card. • Review your earnings history for accuracy. • See an estimate of your future Social Security benefits to help you plan when to start receiving benefits. • Compare benefit amounts depending on what age you start receiving benefits. • Check the status of your Social Security application. If you already receive benefits, you can: • Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter. • Request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card. • Set up or change direct deposit. • Change your address. • Get a replacement Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099). • Opt-out of certain mailed notices. Your personal my Social Security account includes a secure Message Center where you can receive communications from us. For example, you can view your annual cost-of-living adjustments before you would normally receive them in the mail. You can also opt-out of receiving notices by mail that are available online. We designed these online features to save you time. Create your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. We offer many other online resources at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Please let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office, and on the go from their mobile phones. #