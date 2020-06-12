SSA Webinars-Something For Everyone

1. This presentation will be hosted by the organization “Senior Advocate”.

FREE and Open to the Public event!

TODAY Friday June 12th 1pm-2pm Zoom Presentation. Tons of wonderful resources!

Register here: Registration Link.

2. This presentation is hosted by Newport News Public Libraries.

FREE and Open to the Public event!

Thursday, June 25, 2020 on WebEX Online Event at 6:00pm

Register here: https://library.nnva.gov/events

3. This presentation is hosted by Slover Library.

FREE and Open to the Public event!

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 on WebEx Online Event at 6:00pm

Register here via Eventbrite: Register Here

Register here via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/265496197838860/

4. For the Peninusual Lupus & Fibro Support Group June Virtual Meeting, they welcome our special guest speaker, Lizna Odhwani, Public Affairs Specialist, will be educating us about the types of Disability Social Security Benefits, how to apply, and important things we should know. This Zoom meeting is free and open to the public.

Registration is required.” Once on https://bit.ly/sbfsocialsecuritymeeting scroll down to register Register Here or email SBFPSG@gmail.com for more information.