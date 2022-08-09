Standing Strong Together Exhibit

Explore ways to improve safety in our community by learning about the Minute Men Task Force and its ongoing impact in Newport News.

Located at 2803 Oak Ave, the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center offers “Standing Strong Together,” a historical exhibition honoring the legacy, courage, and strength of the men and women who took action to protect their neighbors.

The Minute Men were a group of community members who formed in 1994 in the wake of attacks on African-American girls and women in the East End of Newport News. The Minute Men walked children to and from bus stops, encouraged increased awareness of safety in neighborhoods, and patrolled the streets in a distinctive yellow van.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 4 and is available during regular tour hours, Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Suggested donation $2.

The Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center is the restored 1899 residence of prominent African-American attorney J. Thomas Newsome and his wife Mary Winfield Newsome. It was the first structure owned by an African-American to receive a National Historic Preservation Award.

Call 757-247-2360 or visit newsomehouse.org for more information.