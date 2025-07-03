Stars in the Sky: What You Should Know

The City of Newport News is excited to host the Stars in the Sky Celebration at Victory Landing Park on Friday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen over the James River. Victory Landing Park is located at 50 26th Street.

Bring the whole family out for an unforgettable evening featuring free light-up giveaways (while supplies last), face painting, interactive patriotic performers roaming the crowd, and a strolling magician. Get ready to dance the night away with DJ Nakylla spinning festive beats and a live performance by the incredible Kustom Made Band.

Parking, admission, and activities are all free. Food truck prices vary.

Seating is not provided. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Strollers and coolers are permitted.

Not permitted – pets, outside alcohol, glass containers, bicycles, tents, or apparatus that will block the view of others. Only certified service animals are permitted.

Text NNJULY4 to 888777 to receive real-time updates related to weather, safety, and emergency notifications during the event.