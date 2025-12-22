Start 2026 Wildly at Virginia Zoo’s Noon Eve

“From our partners at the Virginia Zoo”

NORFOLK, VA – The Virginia Zoo will host its last event of 2025, Noon Year’s Eve, on December 31 from 9:30am – 12:30pm. This event presents the opportunity to ring in the new year with your fellow early risers and young party animals all without disrupting your bedtime routine! Dance the day away, set your resolutions, count down to a mirrorball drop at noon, and help the Virginia Zoo kick off their 125th anniversary. This family-friendly event is free with general admission or membership to the Zoo.

Make your Zoo Year’s Resolutions with community organizations, including the Norfolk Animal Care Center, City of Norfolk Department of Budget and Strategic Planning, 757 Creative Reuse Center, and Tidewater Compost at the event. Each organization will also provide informative resources about their respective organizations. Animal ambassador greeters will greet guests in the Fountain Plaza from 9:30 am to 10:00 am and from 10:45 am to 11:15 am. Tinseltown 757 and Artfully Yours will be in attendance to help visitors start the new year off right with a fabulous new look for an additional cost!

Everyone is invited to toast to the new year at noon as the mirrorball drops! Children can enjoy free sparkling cider (while supplies last), while adults 21+ can toast with champagne and mimosas for an additional cost. Children can also receive complimentary party hats and bubbles while supplies last, or guests can purchase 2026 glasses for the whole family in the Virginia Zoo Gift Shop!

The Virginia Zoo will also be kicking off their 125th anniversary at the event with exciting surprises and announcements. One big surprise includes a new live camera with breathtaking views of the lions, Ansel, Asha and Kali. The Virginia Zoo is partnering with WAVY-TV 10 to give guests and TV viewers a unique look at their habitat in the African Safari Trail. Tune in to WAVY-TV 10 starting December 31st, and throughout the year to get a rooftop glimpse of these big cats.

Everyone in the Hampton Roads community can take part in Zoo history throughout 2026 by joining in on special programming, events, giveaways, and more! Highlights will include a limited edition Zoo Trading Card program, historical displays throughout the park, throwback Zoodoptions celebrating former animal residents, a 125th Anniversary event, and more. Stay tuned for updates on the Virginia Zoo’s website here: https://virginiazoo.org/125th-anniversary/.

Click here for more information about the exciting Noon Year’s Eve celebration. General admission costs $20 for adults (ages 12+), $18 for seniors (ages 62+), and $17 for children ages (2-11). Children under the age of 2 receive free general admission.