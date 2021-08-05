Start the School Year with a New Furry Friend! Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter Offers Back to School Adoption Special

Believe it or not, the beginning of the school year is just around the corner! To help make sure everyone has a new buddy before heading back to the classroom, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is offering a Back to School Adoption Special! Now through August 22, PRAS is lowering adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs to just $25! The shelter hopes that the money saved in adoption fees will be used to purchase pet supplies to help get your new furry friend settled in your home with everything they need before school starts. Stop by the shelter or visit www.peninsulaanimalshelter.com to view adoptable pets. For more information, call 757- 933-8900.