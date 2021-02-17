State Launches New COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System

The Commonwealth of Virginia launched a Statewide Vaccine Pre-Registration System to provide a unified and comprehensive process for people in Virginia to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can visit the Vaccinate Virginia website to get on the waiting list for the COVID vaccine. When vaccines are available, the Virginia Department of Health will contact those on the waiting list by email and/or phone to schedule appointments. A phone hotline will open Wednesday, allowing Virginians who don’t have reliable internet access to register for the vaccine.

All local health districts, including the Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts, have transitioned to this new system and closed the pre-registration forms and surveys they had been using. If you already registered, you do not need to register again, as existing wait lists have been imported to the new system. Individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waiting list to be vaccinated through their local health district will maintain their current status in the queue.

Later this week, residents will be able to visit the Vaccinate Virginia website to review their status by selecting “Check the List” at the top of the page. Data migration is continuing throughout the week, so it may take several days for names to appear in the new centralized system.

Virginia is currently in Phase 1b of the Vaccination Distribution Process. Vaccines are currently being administered to people age 65 and older, as well as others in high-priority groups such as first responders, essential personnel, teachers and people ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions. The vaccine supply is limited, and there are not enough vaccines for everyone in Phase 1b at this time. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered. Vaccine providers across Virginia are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate people eligible for Phases 1a and 1b. To find out which vaccination phase you fall into, take a brief eligibility quiz on the Virginia Department of Health website. A Spanish version of the quiz is also available.

Virginians age 65 and older who want to register for vaccines available through CVS must still register for an appointment through the pharmacy’s national appointment system. Visit the CVS COVID Vaccine website for more information and to register. You must be pre-registered with the Virginia Department of Health to register for an appointment with CVS.

For additional information, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine website or call the Peninsula Health District’s Vaccine Hotline at 757-594-7496.