State Senator and and Councilwoman Endorse Carlos Clanton for Norfolk City Campaign

Carlos Clanton for Norfolk City Council Superward 7 campaign announced two important endorsements from Norfolk State Senator Angelia Williams Graves and Councilwoman Danica Royster giving him a successful campaign for the upcoming November 5th election.

“Carlos has proven that he can do the work. His dedication to personal and professional development and his relentless pursuit of resources for Norfolk is exactly what we need,” said State Senator Angelia Williams Graves, who previously represented Superward 7 on the Norfolk City Council. “He has been battle-tested and has shown a proven record of accomplishment. I am honored to endorse Carlos Clanton for Superward 7.”

Councilwoman Danica Royster, the current representative for Superward 7 on the Norfolk City Council, spoke to Clanton’s commitment to the community and his readiness to continue her legacy. “Carlos is more than just a candidate; he is a gem born and bred right here in Norfolk. He has demonstrated his dedication through his service on the school board and his work with the community. It would be a disservice to overlook someone so committed to our vision and growth. I trust Carlos to continue the work I have started and to inspire hope and change in our community.”

Carlos Clanton expressed his gratitude for the endorsements. “I deeply appreciate the support from Senator Williams Graves and Councilwoman Royster. Their trust and confidence in my abilities to lead and serve our community inspire me to work even harder for the people of Superward 7. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more vibrant Norfolk.”

Carlos Claton focuses on enhancing public safety, investing in neighborhoods, fostering economic growth, ensuring affordable housing, and improving environmental resilience in Norfolk.