Statement by Acting OMB Director Shalanda Young on the Bipartisan Appropriations Agreement

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The bipartisan funding bill is proof that both parties can come together to deliver for the American people and advance critical national priorities. It will mean historic levels of assistance for the Ukrainian people, a bold new initiative to drive unprecedented progress in curing cancer and other diseases, and more support to keep our communities safe. It also provides funding for some immediate needs for the COVID-19 response, although additional resources will be needed soon to ensure we have enough treatments, vaccines, and tests for the American people and to prepare for any future variants. And it will reauthorize and strengthen the landmark Violence Against Women Act. I urge Congress to send this critical legislation to the President’s desk for signature without delay.