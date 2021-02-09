Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Secretary General Natthaphon Narkphanit of the Thai National Security Council

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone yesterday evening with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ambassadors in Washington. Mr. Sullivan conveyed President Biden’s deep concern regarding the coup in Burma and expressed appreciation for ASEAN nations’ attention to this crisis, noting the importance of regional support for the immediate restoration of Burmese democracy. He underscored the administration’s commitment to expanding U.S. engagement with ASEAN. Mr. Sullivan and the ASEAN ambassadors discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation on combating climate change, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery, advancing maritime security, and encouraging people-to-people ties, as well as the importance of ASEAN centrality.

