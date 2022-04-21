Statement by President Biden on Veterans Unemployment Matching Historic Low

By: White House Press Office

Jill and I believe that our nation has a sacred obligation to America’s veterans and their families. Among other things, this means providing veterans with the tools and resources for economic opportunity, security, and dignity. My Administration’s approach is working: today, the unemployment rate for veterans is 2.4 percent—tied for the lowest rate on record—and down from an average of 6.5 percent in 2020.

Veterans of all backgrounds are finally being cut in on the deal. Unemployment rates for white, Black, Asian, and Hispanic veterans—male and female—fell and were the same or lower than their nonveteran counterparts in 2021. And, the unemployment rate for veterans with a service-connected disability declined to 3.4 percent.



This historic progress is the result of my Administration’s efforts to rebuild America’s economy from the bottom up and the middle out. We are continuing to build on this record with initiatives to bring veterans into critical industries like trucking and ensure they are good-paying, quality jobs. And, we are continuing our work to reduce the costs veterans and working families face.

