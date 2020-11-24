Statement by President-Elect Joe Biden on General Motors’ Announcement

Today’s announcement that General Motors is committed to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and the broader U.S. auto industry to build a future in which America leads the world in the manufacturing of zero-emissions vehicles is encouraging news for our economy, our planet, and the long-term success of American autoworkers.

GM’s decision reinforces how shortsighted the Trump Administration’s efforts to erode American ingenuity and America’s defenses against the climate threat truly are. In addition to advancing our ambitious climate goals, this decision will have a positive ripple effect as our nation strives to outcompete our global competitors, create good-paying union jobs here at home, and reclaim our place as leaders in innovation and manufacturing — all of which will be priorities in my administration. Perhaps most importantly, GM’s choice to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and California to advance these goals demonstrates a promising path forward for how industry, labor, government, and environmental organizations can come together to tackle big problems and make vital progress on behalf of the American people. That cooperation and shared purpose is central to my Build Back Better plan, which I had the opportunity to discuss with GM CEO Mary Barra and United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble last week alongside other top business and labor leaders. I applaud the steps that Mary Barra announced in her letter to environmental leaders today.

There is nothing beyond our capacity as a country when we work together. I look forward to working with GM and other U.S. manufacturers — as well as American workers — in the years ahead to take bold, progressive steps to meet the existential threat of climate change and create millions of union jobs.