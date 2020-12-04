Statement by President-elect Joe Biden on United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Today, Jill and I join with communities, advocates, and activists around the world to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities and to recommit ourselves to upholding the civil rights of persons with disabilities around the globe. This day is an even more necessary reminder of this fight as the world struggles to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic — a crisis that has uniquely and disproportionately impacted the global disability community. As we combat the pandemic and rebuild our economy, we can’t just build back to the way things were. We have to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive society. That means providing access to high-quality, affordable health care, protecting and strengthening economic security for Americans with disabilities, and ensuring that students with disabilities have the resources necessary to mitigate the significant effects this pandemic has had on their education. We must ensure that people of color with disabilities have a fair shot and are treated equally. And, as the global pandemic underscores how connected we are to communities across the globe, we must also recognize t he ways we can champion and promote inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities everywhere.

On this day and every day of our administration, we will be fully committed to dignity, equity, and civil rights for all people with disabilities — who will have a voice and will be at the table in our administration for the critical work ahead.