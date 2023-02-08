By: White House: Office of the Vice President

Statement by Press Secretary Kirsten Allen on Vice President Harris’s Travel to Germany

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Munich, Germany February 16-18 to attend the 2023 Munich Security Conference. On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Vice President’s engagements in Munich will demonstrate Transatlantic unity and resolve; U.S. global leadership; and our enduring commitment to support Ukraine. In addition to delivering a speech as part of the conference, the Vice President will meet with foreign leaders and continue our intensive diplomatic engagement with allies and partners regarding the war in Ukraine as well as other regional and global issues.



