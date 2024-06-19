Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

Doug and I wish a blessed Eid al-Adha to all Muslims in America and across the world who are celebrating this holiday of prayer, reflection, and community. We hope that your sacred journey ends with a festive moment alongside family and friends.



Our nation is fortunate to be home to millions of Muslims who are our neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and loved ones. They contribute to our shared success each day – from teaching in our classrooms and serving in our military, to leading our small businesses and making a difference in our government. President Joe Biden and I are proud that more Muslim Americans serve in our Administration than in all previous Administrations combined.



Last year, Doug and I were honored to welcome some of these leaders from across our country into our home for Eid al-Adha when we hosted the first-ever gathering of Muslim community leaders at the Vice President’s Residence. Together, we celebrated the countless contributions of Muslim Americans to the U.S. and pledged to continue working alongside one another to increase opportunity and combat hate.



We know that for far too long, Muslims in America have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks. We have witnessed an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic, and Islamophobic incidents across America over the last eight months. Too many of our fellow Americans have also had to live with the fear that they will be targeted, profiled, or attacked simply because of how they worship, how they look, or who they are. President Biden and I announced the development of the country’s first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia, and our Administration will continue to work to protect communities against hate, violence, and discrimination.



I know that Eid al-Adha comes at a difficult time for many Muslims this year. The war in Gaza and the immense suffering it has caused weighs heavily on our hearts. Our Administration is working every day to bring this war to an end, free all hostages, deliver humanitarian relief, relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people, and build a future of security, freedom, and dignity for Palestinians and Israelis.



Today, in the spirit of Eid al-Adha, let us renew our commitment to compassion, empathy, and respect. Eid Mubarak.