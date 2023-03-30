Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Randall Robinson

Randall Robinson was shaped by his searing childhood experiences with poverty and segregation, and spent the rest of his life trying to ease the suffering and strengthen the status of others.



From his public legal aid work in Boston, to his international human rights advocacy, to his work to shape policy in the halls of Congress, Randall improved the lives of tens of millions and advanced the cause of justice. His leadership of TransAfrica helped forge new connections, secure rights, and establish ties across the African Diaspora. He risked his own health to secure safety for many Haitians fleeing violence. And the work of the Free South Africa Movement helped inspire a global outcry, end generations of oppression, and begin a new chapter of freedom and inclusion on the continent of Africa.



Randall wrote so powerfully about those experiences, and ultimately his disappointment with the pace of progress. In his memory, let us continue to fight to build an America worthy of his efforts – and never forget that people have the power to change the world.



Today, Doug and my prayers are with his family.