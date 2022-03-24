Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Secretary Madeleine Albright

By: White House: Office of the Vice President

Madeleine Albright gave so much of her life to public service – always with intelligence, strength, and conviction. She never forgot her family’s journey to this country and what America meant to them. Every day, she advocated for people around the world seeking safety, security, and peace.

I first met Secretary Albright when I was a young lawyer in San Francisco. From the beginning, she was generous with her time, support, and advice. She was able to balance strength and compassion, and her deep empathy has been a constant source of inspiration throughout my own career.



Secretary Albright was a mentor and a friend. I will always cherish the conversations we had over the years, which ranged from global affairs to our families.



The world lost a brilliant and beloved leader today. But Secretary Albright’s legacy will live on through the lives she touched. I will miss her.



My heart is with her daughters, Alice, Anne, and Katie, and their entire family. Rest in peace, Madam Secretary.

