Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation

By: Office of the Vice President

The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe. Space cooperation is a critical component of our alliance. While I was in Tokyo in September, Prime Minister Kishida and I discussed our mutual interest in strengthening our cooperation in outer space across commercial, civil, and security sectors. And today, building off that and many other discussions between our governments, we are delivering results.



The United States welcomes Japan’s intention to extend its support of International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, following the United States’ announcement of our ISS extension one year ago. In addition, our two countries are taking a step forward by reaching an agreement on collaboration on the Lunar Gateway orbiting platform, which will pave the way for the return of humanity to the Moon.



Japan’s contributions will advance scientific knowledge and protect our brave astronauts exploring the depths of outer space. And this brings us one step closer to one day having a Japanese astronaut walk on the moon. Today we celebrate U.S.-Japan cooperation in space, which has never been stronger.