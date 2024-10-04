Statement by VP Harris on ILA and USMX Agreement

Tonight, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance came together to reach a tentative agreement that reopens the East Coast and Gulf ports, and I want to applaud all involved for their efforts. This step indicates progress toward a strong contract and represents the power of collective bargaining. As I have said, this is about fairness – and our economy works best when workers share in record profits. Dockworkers deserve a fair share for their hard work getting essential goods out to communities across America.