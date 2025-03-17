STATEMENT: CDFI Caucus Co-Chairs Warner & Crapo Respond

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Crapo (R-ID), co-chairs of the Senate Community Development Finance Caucus, issued the following statement:

“When the CDFI Fund was developed 30 years ago, it was created in the form of a private-public partnership to promote access to capital in our most underserved urban and rural communities.



“Since 1994, the CDFI sector has grown to over 1400 institutions, located in every state and territory in the nation — and leveraging at least $8 in private sector investment for every $1 in public funding received.



“As co-chairs of the Community Development Finance Caucus, a group which has grown to 28 members, 14 Democrats and 14 Republicans, we are proud to reaffirm our bipartisan commitment to support the CDFI Fund’s mission.”