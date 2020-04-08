Statement From Bob Johnson On The Passing Of Earl Graves, Sr., Founder of Black Enterprise

NEWS PROVIDED BY The RLJ Companies

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — It is with deep sadness that I say goodbye to my friend and mentor, Earl Graves, Sr. Every black entrepreneur and every black corporate executive who reached the pinnacles of leadership in corporate America owe a salute and tribute to Earl. Black Enterprise, under his founding leadership was, and still is, our bible; and its stories of our achievement are, in chapter and verse, our religion. His tireless advocacy of black businesses moved both the white and black business community to accept the fact that black enterprise deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with American enterprise.

Bob Johnson is Founder of Black Entertainment Television and Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies.