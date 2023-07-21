Administration Business Events Featured Global Political 

Statement from Communications Director Liza Acevedo on Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s Travel to Samoa

By: White House: Office of the Second Gentleman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Apia, Samoa from July 23 to 24, following his visit to Auckland, New Zealand, where he is leading the Presidential Delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. During his visit, the Second Gentleman will meet with government officials and community leaders, including women entrepreneurs, to strengthen the longstanding ties between the United States and Samoa. In particular, the Second Gentleman will highlight our shared work to address the climate crisis, enhance disaster preparedness, promote sustainable and inclusive economic development, and invest in the economic empowerment of women. The Second Gentleman’s visit will underscore the strong U.S. relationship with Samoa and the commitment of the United States to the Pacific Islands.

